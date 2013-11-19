FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans tells banking group to boost lending
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans tells banking group to boost lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Tuesday urged a group of bankers to boost lending, rather than worry so much about how the Fed will restrain liquidity in the financial system once it comes time to exit super-easy monetary policy.

“I’d like you to do a lot more lending than is taking place now,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association in answer to a question about how the Fed will keep trillions of dollars of excess bank reserves from flooding the system once the economy starts growing faster.

The Fed has the tools to prevent inflation from getting out of hand once growth returns, he said, including using reverse repos to sterilize funds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.