Fed's Evans says bar high for any rate action in April
April 15, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Fed's Evans says bar high for any rate action in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise U.S. interest rates when it meets later this month but seems to be on track for at least two increases over the rest of the year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday.

“Going into the next meeting I think there is a reasonably high hurdle for taking any action,” Evans said. “I have two expected rate increases” as the baseline expectation, he said. “I am still thinking that the fundamentals are good.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

