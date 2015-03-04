FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans not necessarily against removing 'patient' in March
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Evans not necessarily against removing 'patient' in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 4 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official who wants the U.S. central bank to wait until early 2016 to raise interest rates suggested on Wednesday he would not necessarily oppose removing the Fed’s vow to be “patient” on raising rates when policymakers meet later this month.

As long as the Fed’s communications “convey a sufficient amount of confditionality” the exact wording of the statement is not critical, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here. Removing the word “patient” from the statement would open the door to a possible June rate hike, though would not require it, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has suggested.

June, Evans told reporters, would be a “bit early” to have the confidence he would want in the inflation outlook before raising rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.