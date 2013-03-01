Fed likely needs to keep up bond buys through 2013: Evans

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep buying bonds to boost employment through the end of the year, and longer if the drag from fiscal consolidation is bigger than expected, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near the end of the program,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after speaking to the CFA Society of Iowa here. “It’s premature to talk about tapering” the asset-purchase program.

Asked how long he expects the Fed to continue its bond-buying, known as QE3 because it is the Fed’s third round of quantitative easing, he said, “My current guess is through the end of this year,” and perhaps longer if the impact from fiscal consolidation is bigger than currently expected.