Fed's Evans: U.S. rates could rise in a time 'not so far along'
September 29, 2014

Fed's Evans: U.S. rates could rise in a time 'not so far along'

Reuters Staff

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The current economic situation “unambiguously” calls for near-zero interest rates, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday, even as he suggested that rates could rise in the not-too-distant future.

Forecasting economic growth of about 3 percent over at least the next 18 months, “the time is not so far along” that the Fed will be able to raise rates, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at the National Association for Business Economics’ annual meeting.

Still, he urged “patience” on the decision to raise rates, saying that the timing will depend heavily on when inflation looks looks headed back up to the Fed’s 2-percent target. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

