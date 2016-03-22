FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: raising rates wouldn't necessarily steepen yield curve
March 22, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Fed's Evans: raising rates wouldn't necessarily steepen yield curve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - Raising short-term interest rates will not necessarily lead to higher long-term interest rates unless the economy is growing strong enough to support them, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I‘m not in charge of the yield curve,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank’s most dovish policymakers, told the City Club of Chicago.

Interest rates need to rise “organically,” he said, based on a stronger economy.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

