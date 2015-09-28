FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed ready with more stimulus if economy slumps -Evans
#Market News
September 28, 2015

Fed ready with more stimulus if economy slumps -Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve would need to deliver more stimulus “if things were to weaken very much,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, noting the economy could also surprisingly strengthen.

Responding to audience questions at Marquette University, Evans said additional bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, are an option if more monetary stimulus is needed. “We need to consider those Plan Bs,” he said, noting the global environment continues to be challenging.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

