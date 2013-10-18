FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says has seen no data that says "yes" to taper
October 18, 2013 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans says has seen no data that says "yes" to taper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the most dovish policymakers at the U.S. central bank, on Friday said that while last month reducing the Fed’s massive bond-buying stimulus might have been an option, such a move is no longer a possibility.

“My own personal view is, I don’t think that we have enough positive additional information going into the next meeting to all of a sudden decide that it’s appropriate to taper,” Evans told reporters after a speech here.

“Going into (the) September (Fed policy-setting meeting) I said it was a close call. I was persuaded by a lot of commentary around the table that it would be good to wait. Since we are waiting I haven’t seen anything like what I thought it would take in order to get us to a ‘yes’ on tapering.”

