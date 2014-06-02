Fed's Evans expects tapering to be completed by end of year

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to complete the tapering of its stimulus plan by the end of this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a presentation at a conference in Istanbul on Monday.

Fed policymakers began in April to lay groundwork for an eventual retreat from their extraordinarily easy monetary policy with a discussion of the tools they could employ to accomplish the task, but no final decisions were taken, according to minutes of the session released last month.