Fed's Evans says rate hike in June, July or Sept could work
June 3, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Fed's Evans says rate hike in June, July or Sept could work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday that the U.S. central bank might increase interest rates in June, July or September.

“I don’t think that the timing for a rate hike is important so much. If we were to move in June, that could work, July could work, September could work,” Evans told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

“I think that with my outlook, two hikes in 2016 could be appropriate,” he said.

Earlier, Evans called into question the likelihood of a Fed rate hike this summer, saying in a speech in London that he saw a “reasonable case” for delaying higher borrowing costs until core inflation reaches the Fed’s goal of 2 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; writing by William Schomberg)

