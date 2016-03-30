More market volatility another reason for Fed caution -Evans

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - A slow succession of U.S. interest rate hikes is warranted given the early-year bout of market volatility and the likelihood that such episodes will be more frequent, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

“Volatility is likely to arise more often,” said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, arguing that is one reason for the U.S. central bank to be “cautious” as it considers when to raise rates.