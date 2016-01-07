FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says monitoring China, financial volatility
January 7, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans says monitoring China, financial volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADISON, Wis. Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is monitoring China and increased volatility in global stock markets.

“There’s obviously more volatility in financial markets at the moment, how things will settle out is still a little unsure,” he told reporters when asked about China’s stock rout and yuan devaluation and their possible impact on the Fed’s future path of interest rate hikes.

“I would expect that because the U.S. economic fundamentals are still pretty good, that would be the important factor for our forecasts going forward but...we are going to be clearly monitoring the global situation,” Evans said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

