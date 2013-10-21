FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yellen will preserve policy continuity as next Fed chair -Evans
October 21, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Yellen will preserve policy continuity as next Fed chair -Evans

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Janet Yellen will ensure monetary policy “continuity” once she replaces Ben Bernanke as chair of the Federal Reserve next year, a senior U.S. central banker said on Monday.

“I think Janet will be a great chairman. She has an awful lot of experience with monetary policy - up close and personal,” Chicago Federal reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television in an interview.

“I think we’ll see a lot of continuity. And we’ll be looking at the economic situation and inflationary pressures as they present themselves, and (will) respond accordingly,” he said.

