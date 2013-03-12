PIMCO's El-Erian says Fed exit will be 'incredibly complex' -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive and co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve’s exit from monetary easing will be “incredibly complex.”

Speaking on CNBC television, El-Erian said, “The exit is going to be one of the most challenging issues facing any central bank. When it comes, it’s going to be incredibly complex.”

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency-mortgage securities per month to push down long-term borrowing costs and spur economic growth.

El-Erian said, however, that the Fed’s exit will not happen “for quite a while.”

El-Erian, whose firm runs the world’s largest bond fund, said that he agrees with prevailing theories that the Fed will not allow a major selloff in risk assets, that the U.S. central bank is forcing other central banks to practice aggressive economic stimulus and that it is enabling investors to ignore political issues.

El-Erian said that these were effects of the Fed’s easing and will become weaker over time. As a result, U.S. economic growth without monetary easing is critical, he said.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $2 trillion in assets as of the end of last year, according to the firm’s website.

The firm’s flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund has about $288.21 billion in assets, the firm’s website showed.

El-Erian said that investors who believe the transition from economic growth through the Fed’s easing to “genuine growth” will occur smoothly should gradually move into risk assets, while those who are skeptical should remain diversified.

In the short term, he said, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield will hover between 1.85 percent and 2.25 percent.

El-Erian said that he does not think there has been a great rotation out of bond funds and into stock funds this year, but that the flow of money going into stock funds has come from money market funds and cash.

Stock mutual funds have attracted roughly $36 billion in inflows so far this year after suffering outflows of $129.2 billion in 2012, according to Lipper. Bond mutual funds, meanwhile, have attracted $31.2 billion so far this year.

“We’ve seen no sign as yet of the great rotation people are talking about,” El-Erian said.