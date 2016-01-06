N.Y. Fed to publish data on U.S. bank rates on March 2

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it planned to publish data on a reconfigured federal funds rate and a new interbank interest rate, beginning on March 2, to better gauge activities in the U.S. interbank lending market.

The new effective federal funds rate will be based on data from trades reported to depository institutions instead of data from federal funds brokers.

It will also switch to a calculation of volume-weighted median from the current volume-weighted average.

The overnight bank funding rate, which will debut in two months, is a volume-weighted median of fed funds trades and certain Eurodollar transactions of U.S.-based offices, the New York Fed said in a statement on its website.

The rates data are scheduled to be released daily at about 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Revised data would be published at about 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the same day, the New York Fed said.