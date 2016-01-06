FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. Fed to publish data on U.S. bank rates on March 2
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 6, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. Fed to publish data on U.S. bank rates on March 2

Richard Leong

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it planned to publish data on a reconfigured federal funds rate and a new interbank interest rate, beginning on March 2, to better gauge activities in the U.S. interbank lending market.

The new effective federal funds rate will be based on data from trades reported to depository institutions instead of data from federal funds brokers.

It will also switch to a calculation of volume-weighted median from the current volume-weighted average.

The overnight bank funding rate, which will debut in two months, is a volume-weighted median of fed funds trades and certain Eurodollar transactions of U.S.-based offices, the New York Fed said in a statement on its website.

The rates data are scheduled to be released daily at about 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Revised data would be published at about 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the same day, the New York Fed said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.