LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials warned on Tuesday of the dangers to the economy of the “fiscal cliff” of a combination of U.S. tax increases and spending cuts scheduled to come early next year.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans called the cliff a “big uncertainty,” while Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said there could be a “financial shock” if markets begin to anticipate that Congress and the White House will do little to address the so-called cliff.