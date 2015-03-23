FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fischer says ECB bond-buying having more impact than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer says ECB bond-buying having more impact than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s bond-buying program is having a bigger impact than expected, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said after a speech on Monday that the ECB’s easing measures were a welcome move.

In response to a question at the Economic Club of New York, Fischer said the ECB program “is having a bigger impact on the capital markets than many had expected and is having a bigger impact on expectations for economic activity in Europe than most people had expected.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.