Fischer says U.S. Fed leaning toward BoE stability approach
March 31, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Fischer says U.S. Fed leaning toward BoE stability approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., March 30 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Monday said the Bank of England has a good way of handling financial stability concerns with a separate council and the Fed is leaning toward a similar approach.

“I think the Bank of England has a particularly good way of doing it,” said Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, referring to the BoE’s financial stability council. “I think the Fed might be tending in that direction.” (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

