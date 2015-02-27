FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Fed officials agnostic on June vs Sept rate hike -Fischer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials aiming to hike U.S. interest rates later this year do not necessarily favor doing so at a policy meeting in June versus one scheduled for September, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

“I don’t think there is an emphasis on June as opposed to September,” he told a forum of central bankers and economists in New York. The Fed is “getting closer” to hiking rates based on economic data, he said, adding there are good reasons not to lift rates at every meeting thereafter. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
