FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate may vote on Fischer for Fed on Wednesday -Senate aide
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate may vote on Fischer for Fed on Wednesday -Senate aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate may hold a final vote on Wednesday on Stanley Fischer’s nomination to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic aide said.

The aide said the Senate would likely hold an initial vote to proceed to the consideration of the nomination on Tuesday, setting up action for a final confirming vote. He is widely expect to win confirmation.

It appeared unlikely, however, that the Senate would act next week on two other pending Fed nominees: U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has been nominated to serve another term. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.