FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fed's Fischer says not concerned U.S. markets lack liquidity
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

Fed's Fischer says not concerned U.S. markets lack liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. banking rules may be limiting liquidity for some securities but their impact is not unduly hurting markets, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, leading banks have had to hold more capital to brace for a future shock and those rules might be weighing on markets, Fischer said.

Even so, those effects might be worthwhile if the rules help shield markets from a future financial upheaval, he said.

"This perspective naturally emphasizes potential tradeoffs between the possibly adverse effect regulations may have on market liquidity and their positive effect on the stability of the financial system," Fischer told a Brookings Institution conference on market liquidity.

Leaders of the U.S. banking industry have argued that they could boost the economy and offer more consumer credit if some capital rules were eased.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.