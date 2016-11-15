FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Fed's Fischer says was surprised by U.S. election outcome
November 15, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 9 months ago

Fed's Fischer says was surprised by U.S. election outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday that he was surprised by the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

"If the question is were you surprised by the situation in the world on Wednesday...versus where it was two days before, the answer is yes," the central bank's second-in-command said at an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president last week, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen.

Fischer cautioned it is too early to fully assess market fallout and said market swings following Britain's vote to leave the European Union provided a cautionary example.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

