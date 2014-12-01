UPDATE 1-Fed's Fischer says 2 percent inflation important, rejects higher target

(recasts with comments on labor market, adds details and quotes)

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday the United States may be on the verge of a long-awaited jump in wages that could signal the labor market has begun to heal more fully from the effects of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

“I think that has a significant chance of being about to happen,” Fischer said at a Council of Foreign Relations symposium in New York.

He also downplayed some of the factors that could keep the central bank from making progress towards its 2 percent inflation target. In particular, he said the recent drop in oil prices would be a “temporary” drag on inflation, and that lower energy costs would ultimately prove a boon to the economy.

“The lower inflation that we’ll get from the lower price of oil is going to be temporary,” Fischer said.

“I wouldn’t worry about that very much because that period of negative, low inflation is actually happening as a result of a phenomenon that’s making everyone better off, and furthermore likely to increase GDP rather than reduce it.”

Fischer did not comment on interest rate policy in the hour-long question-and-answer session.

But taken together his comments about wages and inflation suggest an upbeat outlook from the Fed’s influential second-in-command.

Fischer said he disagreed with arguments that the central bank’s inflation target should be either boosted to 4 percent, as some have argued, or dropped altogether in favor of the lowest possible price increases.

He said he felt the modest price gains embodied in the Fed’s 2 percent inflation goal gives the Fed room to maneuver if it needs to stimulate the economy, while also encouraging companies to boost wages on the expectation of higher prices and stronger revenue.

“We have got to keep inflation significantly below 4 percent, but you need some cushion” for monetary policy to operate, Fischer said.

He also said he worried the restrictions on the Fed’s emergency lending rules, meant to prevent it from targeting aid to specific financial institutions, may prove counterproductive if they limit the its ability to react to a future crisis.

“It is important for the stability of the economy that you have those tools when unexpectedly one night somebody calls and says you have to do something, this institution is heading for big trouble,” he said. (Writing by Howard Schneider; Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty and Jason Lange in Washington)