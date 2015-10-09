FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rate hike looming, Fed means no harm to global economy -Fischer
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Rate hike looming, Fed means no harm to global economy -Fischer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve aims to avoid harming the global economy as it approaches an interest rate hike, the U.S. central bank’s deputy said on Friday, adding that foreign central bankers are telling him they are prepared for the policy change.

“We don’t want to have any unnecessary volatility of interest rates or of the markets. And we certainly don’t want to do damage to the rest of the world. So we try to make it clear what we’re doing,” Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on CNN International TV.

Many foreign central bankers, he said, are telling him: “‘Okay you told us that it’s likely to happen. We’re ready for it. Please do it at some point.’ And we will do it probably at some point. But we’re not going to do it at a time that is not suitable for the United States’ economy.”

“We take them in to account and we do our best to help,” Fischer said. “But that’s as far as we can go.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.