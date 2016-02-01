FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fischer says persistent volatility could harm U.S.
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer says persistent volatility could harm U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - If recent market volatility persists it could signal a slowdown in the global economy that hurts U.S. growth and inflation, the Federal Reserve’s second-in-command said on Monday.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, however, warned about jumping to conclusions given that some past bouts of financial market turbulence have not harmed the world’s largest economy.

“At this point, it is difficult to judge the likely implications of this volatility,” Fischer said in a speech less than a week after the Fed held interest rates steady but, notably, said it was closely monitoring international and financial conditions.

“If these developments lead to a persistent tightening of financial conditions, they could signal a slowing in the global economy that could affect growth and inflation in the United States,” he added. “But we have seen similar periods of volatility in recent years that have left little permanent imprint on the economy.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

