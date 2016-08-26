FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fischer suggests rate hikes on track for this year -CNBC
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Fed's Fischer suggests rate hikes on track for this year -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech earlier on Friday was consistent with expectations for interest rate hikes this year, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said, adding evidence suggests the U.S. economy has strengthened.

Fischer was asked on CNBC whether people should expect a rate hike in September, and more than one before year end. He answered: "I think what the Chair said today was consistent with answering yes to both of your questions, but these are not things we know until we see the data."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
