July 17, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer urges no further limiting of emergency lending rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday there should be no further limits put on the U.S. central bank’s emergency lending powers.

In response to a question following a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Fischer said the Fed could work with the post-financial crisis restrictions on the types of companies it could lend to.

But he said the process had gone as far as it should. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

