Fed's Fischer says 2 percent inflation important, rejects higher target

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday the United States needed to generate higher inflation as a way to boost wages, ensure higher employment, and give the central bank a “buffer” to use in case of an economic downturn.

At a Council on Foreign Relations forum, Fischer said he disagreed with arguments that the central bank’s inflation target should be either boosted to 4 percent, as some have argued, or dropped altogether in favor of the lowest possible price increases.

He said he felt the modest price gains embodied in the Fed’s 2 percent inflation goal gives the Fed room to maneuver if it needs to stimulate the economy, while also encouraging companies to boost wages on the expectation of higher prices and stronger revenue.

“We have got to keep inflation significantly below 4 percent, but you need some cushion,” for monetary policy to operate, Fischer said. He said it is easier for firms to respond to gradual price increases, and the eventual need to raise wages, than it is to respond to stagnant or declining prices with wage cuts.