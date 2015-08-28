FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fischer says still undecided on whether to hike in September
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer says still undecided on whether to hike in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is waiting to see how data and markets unfold over the coming weeks before deciding whether to raise interest rates at its September meeting, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

“It’s early to tell,” Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told CNBC, asked if he felt the case for a September rate hike was less compelling after recent market volatility.

“We’re still watching how it unfolds. So I wouldn’t want to go ahead and decide right now what the case is: more compelling, less compelling, etcetera.”

Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.