'Good reason to believe' U.S. inflation will rise -Fed's Fischer
August 29, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

'Good reason to believe' U.S. inflation will rise -Fed's Fischer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. inflation will likely rise as the dollar and other influences fade, and the Federal Reserve can probably raise rates gradually, Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday.

“Given the apparent stability of inflation expectations, there is good reason to believe that inflation will move higher as the forces holding down inflation dissipate further,” he told a central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“With inflation low, we can probably remove accommodation at a gradual pace,” he added. “Yet, because monetary policy influences real activity with a substantial lag, we should not wait until inflation is back to 2 percent to begin tightening.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

