Fed's Fischer says four rate hikes in 2016 is 'in the ballpark'
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer says four rate hikes in 2016 is 'in the ballpark'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday that four rate hikes by the U.S. central bank this year is close to his expectations.

“My view is that those numbers are in the ballpark,” Fischer, the Fed’s second in command, said during an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates last month for the first time in nearly a decade.

His view is in step with the median of Fed officials’ latest forecasts, which is for four rate hikes this year.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
