Fed's new rate-hike tools passed key test, Fischer says
January 3, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's new rate-hike tools passed key test, Fischer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A handful of new financial tools meant to help the Federal Reserve pull off its historic interest rate hike last month “proved effective” and eased some internal concerns, the U.S. central bank’s vice chairman said on Sunday.

“One possible concern about our unconventional policies has eased recently, as the Federal Reserve’s normalization tools proved effective in raising the federal funds rate following our December meeting,” Stanley Fischer, the Fed’s second in command, told an economics conference.

“Of course issues may yet arise during normalization that could call for adjustments to our tools, and we stand ready to do that,” he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

