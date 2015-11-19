FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed meetings getting 'exciting' as rate hike nears: Fischer
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed meetings getting 'exciting' as rate hike nears: Fischer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policy-setting meetings are getting more exciting as a possible interest rate hike nears, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Thursday.

”It took a while to get to find the job interesting,“ Fischer, who joined the Fed in 2014 after running the Bank of Israel, said at the San Francisco Fed’s Asia Economic Policy Conference. ”When you for a year have no intention and you know that nobody else has any intention of changing the interest rate, going to two-day meetings on what to do about the interest rate is not exciting.

“But now it’s getting exciting and interesting, and seeing the quality of arguments is really very, very impressive.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

