FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed will not follow robotic rate-hike path, Fischer says
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed will not follow robotic rate-hike path, Fischer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will not follow a pre-determined series of interest rate hikes once it begins tightening policy later this year, the U.S. central bank’s No. 2 policymaker said on Friday.

“I know of no plans to behave by following one of those deterministic paths for the next three years,” Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told central bankers and economists at a New York forum, distancing the Fed from the pattern of hikes it followed last decade.

“I hope that doesn’t happen, I don’t believe it will happen ... because our interest rate policy will continue to be data driven” and, he added, “shocks happen.” Once the Fed lifts rates from near-zero, “we will not be pre-committed, because the liftoff was early or late, to being steep or not steep.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.