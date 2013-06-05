FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says must be practical limit to balance sheet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 4 years

Fed's Fisher says must be practical limit to balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - There must be a practical limit to the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the central bank cannot deliver quantitative easing “to infinity”, Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

“If you’re asking without directly asking me, ‘Would I support more monetary accommodation if we were running less than 2 percent (inflation), my answer is no. There has to be a practical limit to our balance sheet. I don’t know what the number is but you reach a point where people begin to think you’re the problem ... There is no QE infinity,” he said following a speech in Toronto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.