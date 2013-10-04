FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed decision not to trim bond buys was 'close call'- Fisher
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2013 / 1:17 PM / 4 years ago

Fed decision not to trim bond buys was 'close call'- Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct 4 (Reuters) - Policymakers at the Federal Reserve were sharply split last month over whether to trim the U.S. central bank’s massive bond-buying stimulus, although they ultimately chose not to, a top Fed official said on Friday.

The decision, by 17 top Fed officials after two days of discussion led by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, was a “close call,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a group of business leaders at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Fisher’s remarks are unusual because Fed policymakers typically avoid characterizing the overall tone of discussion at the policy-making table, sticking more to their personal views.

Fisher himself argued for reducing the Fed’s $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.