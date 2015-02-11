FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong dollar, low oil remain net positives -Fed's Fisher
February 11, 2015

Strong dollar, low oil remain net positives -Fed's Fisher

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Short-term currency moves should not drive the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and, for now, the strong dollar and low global oil prices are a net positive for the U.S. economy, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.

Fisher, a hawkish policymaker at the U.S. central bank, told the New York Economic Club that he has yet to speak to a retailer or other business owner who is not happy about the rising dollar and cheaper energy prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

