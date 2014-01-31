FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher happy with pace of taper, QE3 to end this year
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher happy with pace of taper, QE3 to end this year

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, a constant critic of the Fed’s massive bond-buying program, said on Friday he is satisfied with the pace at which the U.S. central bank is reducing bond-buying and expects it to end before the year is out.

“From my perspective, I was pleased that all members of the committee saw things closer to how I have been seeing them,” Fisher, who votes this year on the Fed’s policy-setting panel, told reporters after a talk.

Turmoil in emerging markets that has accompanied the start of the Fed’s wind-down of its economic stimulus should not keep the Fed from acting in the best interest of the U.S. economy, which is to end the bond-buying as soon as possible, he said.

