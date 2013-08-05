FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More considered for Fed chair than are in press -Fed's Fisher
August 5, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

More considered for Fed chair than are in press -Fed's Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Ore. Aug 5 (Reuters) - The next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve may be someone other than Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen and former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers, a top Fed official suggested on Monday.

Saying that what the Fed needs is a leader with “great humility” rather than a “prima donna,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said he is aware that there are people other than those who are regularly in the press who are being considered as Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s potential successor.

Yellen and Summers are seen as front runners for the spot.

Fisher said he was confident U.S. President Barack Obama will make the right pick to lead the U.S. central bank.

