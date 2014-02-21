FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says time to rethink guidance on future rates
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says time to rethink guidance on future rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank needs to rethink its guidance to financial markets on the future path of interest rates as its unemployment threshold is fast approaching, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

The Fed has promised to keep rates near zero until well after the unemployment rate, now at 6.6 percent, falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below a 2 percent target.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said that although the jobless rate was a blunt instrument, it was the best policy-makers had.

“The most important thing is where do you go next, what do you signal to the markets, what is your ‘forward guidance’?” he told journalists on the sidelines of a University of Texas business school event.

“We need to signal to the markets, a bit little more clearly perhaps ... and I think it is hard to do in quantitative terms.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.