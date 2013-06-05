FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher says rebounding U.S. housing not in bubble yet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher says rebounding U.S. housing not in bubble yet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The rebounding U.S. housing market has not yet entered bubble territory, but has corrected enormously, Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a bubble yet but it has corrected enormously so my personal view would be to slow the rate of acceleration (of bond buying),” he said in an interview with Canada’s BNN television.

The central bank official, who has advocated that the Federal Reserve scale back its quantitative easing program, also said financial markets have begun to discount this possibility.

Market participants have been closely watching the comments of Federal Reserve officials as signs of stronger U.S. economic growth have raised the prospect the Fed’s hefty U.S. monetary stimulus program could be curtailed in coming months.

Fisher, a longtime critic of the Fed’s current bond-buying program, said in a speech in Toronto on Tuesday evening that the U.S. central bank is poised to evaluate and potentially make changes to the stimulus program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.