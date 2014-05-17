FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

May 17, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Fisher does not comment on economy, policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher made no reference to the economic outlook or monetary policy in remarks prepared for delivery to graduates of Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. on Saturday.

Fisher, who votes on Fed policy this year, is next expected to speak on policy on May 19 at a conference on monetary policy at the Bush Institute in Dallas, where he is to appear on a panel with San Francisco Fed President John Williams. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
