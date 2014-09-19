FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fed's Fisher expects first rate hike in the spring: FBN interview
September 19, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Fed's Fisher expects first rate hike in the spring: FBN interview

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show Fisher meant quarter-point not quarterly increments)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should start raising U.S. interest rates in the spring, earlier than many investors currently expect, and should do so both slowly and gradually, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I personally would want to see, the date of our first move, I personally expect it to occur in the spring and not in the summer as it seems the markets are discounting,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

It would be a mistake, he said, to wait too long to raise rates and then need to raise them sharply, potentially driving the economy into another recession.

He indicated he believed rates should move up in quarter-point increments.

Fisher, who was one of two dissenters at the Fed’s policy meeting this week, said he was not worried about inflation now, but he was already seeing wage-price pressures in Texas and warned that same thing could happen nationally as well.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
