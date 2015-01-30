HIGHLIGHTS-Fed's Fisher on monetary policy, dollar, bond yields

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher spoke with Reuters about his views on U.S. monetary policy, the strong dollar, and bond yields. Below are some highlights. Were you happy with the FOMC statement this week? "I was resigned ... I think it would be good to move earlier, but I'm in a small minority. So I thought the statement was well-crafted and sent the right signal, and indicates the committee as a whole is cognizant of the fact that we are in a mode of preparing to lift off from the zero bound. The question is when." Would you have dissented? "I would not have dissented, but part of that is resignation, knowing what's doable and what's not." Are you hearing from U.S. executives about the stronger dollar? "In the companies I am talking to, every one of them that has international operations has mentioned the concern about how that affects their earnings. The plus side of this is that a lot of investment flows are coming into the United States because it's an attractive place to be, and that's good for employment." "Its kind of like oil prices. If you read what people initially wrote about oil prices and are now writing about the dollar, it brings to my mind the vision of Edward Munch's painting 'The Scream' ... that's the image that's been conjured up by the initial reaction. You have to think of this much more thoroughly and in greater depth and if you do, it's not the end of the world." "The more income and investment flows we get, the better it is for our companies big and small to go out and hire American workers. And it does help on the consumption side, if for example oil is denominated in dollars, it just helps us have cheaper goods. "My business contacts told me that they did see, and this is uniform, a strong pickup in activity between Christmas and New Year's and in the first three weeks of January. If you are in the business of selling to consumers ... you are a happy camper." What are markets telling you? "We have a bubble in the bond markets ... We have a very rich stock market, a very rich bond market. At some point they will correct. Right now they are being sustained not by us at the Fed but by foreign flows." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)