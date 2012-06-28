FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher-healthcare ruling removes some uncertainty -CNBC
June 28, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Fisher-healthcare ruling removes some uncertainty -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare overhaul removes some of the cloud of uncertainty that has been keeping businesses from hiring, a top Fed official said.

But the ruling has not eliminated that uncertainty, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, known for his view that it is largely uncertainty over future taxes and healthcare costs that is keeping businesses from hiring, said in an interview on CNBC.

“It will depend so much what happens in the election,” Fisher said.

Fisher, an inflation hawk, has been a staunch opponent of further Fed easing, saying the central bank has done enough to boost the economy and the onus is on lawmakers to provide fiscal clarity so businesses can plan hiring accordingly.

