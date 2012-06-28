UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher-healthcare ruling removes some uncertainty -CNBC

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare overhaul re moves some of the cloud of uncertainty that has been keeping businesses from hiring, a top Federal Reserve official said.

“At least there’s been a little bit more certainty that’s been put out there,” s aid Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, known for his view that a lack of clarity over future taxes and healthcare is a major reason businesses are holding back on hiring.

But there are still plenty of unknowns, including on the healthcare front, he added.

“It will depend so much what happens in the election,” Fisher said in an interview on CNBC, noting that healthcare laws could be changed again under a different administration.

Fisher, an inflation hawk, has been a staunch opponent of further Fed easing, saying the central bank has done enough to boost the economy and the onus is on lawmakers to provide fiscal clarity so businesses can plan hiring accordingly.

“We have really poured on the gas,” he said, of the Fed’s moves to ease policy. The central bank has kept interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has signaled it will keep them there until at least late 2014, and has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities since the Great Recession.

Fisher said he is not worried about that extraordinary stimulus sparking inflation, but rather about its inability so far to solve the problem of unemployment, which registered 8.2 percent in May.

“The major thing deterring job creation is not the amount of fuel in the gas tank,” he said. “We are clueless as to what the tax regime is going to be like, what the spending regime is going to be like.”