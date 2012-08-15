FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Fisher says more policy easing won't help on jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher on Wednesday repeated his view that more monetary policy easing will not help boost jobs and could even hurt the U.S. economy if more action fuels greater market uncertainty.

Fisher, an inflation hawk, has remained a staunch opponent of more policy stimulus even as some policymakers at the U.S. central bank, including San Francisco Fed President John Williams, say the Fed should act to try to push down stubbornly-high unemployment.

In an interview with CNBC, Fisher reiterated his call for lawmakers to provide more “fiscal clarity,” giving U.S. businesses the certainty he says they need to make decisions about spending and hiring.

“They are the only game in town,” Fisher said, referring to members of the U.S. Congress. “They have to do something.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
