FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher-Japan easing shouldn't put pressure on Fed
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher-Japan easing shouldn't put pressure on Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan should conduct monetary policy as it sees fit, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday, adding however that its aggressive stimulus plans to boost growth should not pressure the U.S. central bank to press on with its own asset-buying program.

“It’s not my or anybody else’s role to approve or disapprove,” Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher, a critic of the Fed’s own stimulus program speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, said of Japanese plans to inject $1.4 trillion into its struggling economy. “They have to conduct policy the way they want to conduct it,” he said.

But he said the move should not pressure the Fed to continue its own asset-buying program, which Fisher has said he would like to see wound down gradually.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.