Unclear whether Fed's bond buying has helped US economy -Fisher
May 20, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Unclear whether Fed's bond buying has helped US economy -Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - While the Federal Reserve’s accommodative policies have boosted stocks and helped the rich, it is unclear whether they are doing enough for the broader U.S. economy, a top central bank official said on Monday.

“We’ve made rich people richer...,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on CNBC television. “Question is what have we done for working men and women in America?”

Fisher, who has long opposed the Fed’s bond-buying program and wants to reduce it, added he expects real gross domestic product growth of more than 2.5 percent by year end.

