ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 22 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday the U.S. economy can withstand a reduction in the central bank’s stimulative asset-purchase program.

“Personally I think the economy is strong enough to begin the process,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, one of 19 policymakers at the central bank, said of the $85-billion monthly quantitative easing program, or QE3.